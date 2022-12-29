Toyota Industries Co. (OTCMKTS:TYIDY) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Toyota Industries Co. (OTCMKTS:TYIDY – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a drop of 97.0% from the November 30th total of 10,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 28,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Toyota Industries Stock Performance

Shares of TYIDY traded down $0.52 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $53.48. 13,291 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,743. Toyota Industries has a 12 month low of $46.83 and a 12 month high of $85.38. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $53.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $55.37.

Toyota Industries Company Profile

Toyota Industries Corporation manufactures and sells automobiles, material handling equipment, textile machinery, and others in Japan and internationally. The company operates through Automobile, Materials Handling Equipment, and Textile Machinery segments. It provides vehicles; gas, gasoline, and diesel engines for automobiles, industrial equipment, turbochargers, and foundry parts; car air-conditioning compressors; car electronics comprising DC-DC converters, rear inverters, direct-cooling devices, DC-AC inverters, and charging systems; and stamping dies consists of automotive and lift truck stamping dies.

