Traders Buy High Volume of Call Options on Annaly Capital Management (NYSE:NLY)

Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY – Get Rating) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Wednesday. Investors purchased 40,194 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 128% compared to the typical volume of 17,661 call options.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NLY has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Annaly Capital Management from $28.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 30th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Annaly Capital Management from $26.00 to $18.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Jonestrading assumed coverage on shares of Annaly Capital Management in a research note on Monday, December 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.50 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Annaly Capital Management from $28.00 to $21.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Annaly Capital Management to $20.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.05.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Annaly Capital Management by 33.2% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 171,896 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,210,000 after purchasing an additional 42,801 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 1,176,815 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,285,000 after buying an additional 33,201 shares in the last quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 2,822,424 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $19,870,000 after buying an additional 199,422 shares in the last quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 113.8% during the 1st quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 38,172 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $269,000 after buying an additional 20,315 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 26.5% during the 1st quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 217,989 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,535,000 after buying an additional 45,673 shares in the last quarter. 52.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Annaly Capital Management Stock Down 2.8 %

Shares of NYSE NLY opened at $21.85 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. Annaly Capital Management has a 52 week low of $15.11 and a 52 week high of $33.08. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $20.41 and its 200 day moving average is $22.63. The company has a market cap of $10.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.31.

Annaly Capital Management (NYSE:NLY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $344.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $424.90 million. Annaly Capital Management had a net margin of 126.07% and a return on equity of 18.29%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.12 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Annaly Capital Management will post 4.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Annaly Capital Management Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be given a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 16.11%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. Annaly Capital Management’s payout ratio is currently 43.89%.

About Annaly Capital Management

Annaly Capital Management, Inc, a diversified capital manager, engages in mortgage finance and corporate middle market lending. The company invests in agency mortgage-backed securities, mortgage servicing rights, Agency commercial mortgage-backed securities, non-Agency residential mortgage assets, residential mortgage loans, credit risk transfer securities, corporate debts, and other commercial real estate investments.

