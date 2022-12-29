Traders Buy Large Volume of Put Options on Cameco (NYSE:CCJ)

Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ – Get Rating) (TSE:CCO) saw some unusual options trading activity on Wednesday. Stock traders purchased 28,210 put options on the company. This represents an increase of 942% compared to the typical daily volume of 2,706 put options.

Cameco Stock Performance

Cameco stock opened at $22.47 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $9.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 102.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.87. Cameco has a 12 month low of $18.03 and a 12 month high of $32.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 5.11 and a quick ratio of 4.03. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $23.21 and its 200-day moving average is $24.32.

Cameco (NYSE:CCJ – Get Rating) (TSE:CCO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $297.96 million for the quarter. Cameco had a net margin of 6.43% and a return on equity of 2.50%. Equities analysts anticipate that Cameco will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cameco

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Capital World Investors raised its position in Cameco by 402.0% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 10,131,797 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $295,084,000 after purchasing an additional 8,113,385 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Cameco by 360.1% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,186,417 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $172,088,000 after purchasing an additional 6,407,271 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cameco during the second quarter worth $121,589,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Cameco by 37.4% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 17,068,688 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $497,555,000 after purchasing an additional 4,644,453 shares during the period. Finally, Pendal Group Ltd grew its holdings in Cameco by 168.4% during the 2nd quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 3,112,423 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $65,281,000 after purchasing an additional 1,952,856 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.82% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CCJ. Scotiabank cut their price objective on shares of Cameco from C$44.00 to C$42.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on Cameco from C$43.00 to C$44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. TD Securities lifted their price objective on Cameco from C$40.00 to C$41.00 in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Cameco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cameco has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $43.00.

Cameco Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Cameco Corporation produces and sells uranium. It operates through two segments, Uranium and Fuel Services. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, and milling, as well as purchase and sale of uranium concentrate. The Fuel Services segment engages in the refining, conversion, and fabrication of uranium concentrate, as well as the purchase and sale of conversion services.

See Also

