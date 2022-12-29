Traders Purchase High Volume of Call Options on Rover Group (NASDAQ:ROVR)

Rover Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROVR – Get Rating) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Wednesday. Stock investors acquired 17,748 call options on the company. This is an increase of 6,623% compared to the average daily volume of 264 call options.
Insider Buying and Selling at Rover Group
In related news, CEO Aaron Easterly sold 30,117 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.50, for a total value of $135,526.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,297,247 shares in the company, valued at $14,837,611.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, COO Brenton R. Turner sold 19,421 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.50, for a total value of $87,394.50. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 1,080,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,861,759.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Aaron Easterly sold 30,117 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.50, for a total transaction of $135,526.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,297,247 shares in the company, valued at $14,837,611.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 60,431 shares of company stock valued at $271,940 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 36.90% of the company’s stock.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Rover Group
A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ROVR. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in Rover Group by 19.5% during the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 17,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 2,894 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in shares of Rover Group by 11.4% in the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 63,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,000 after buying an additional 6,522 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in shares of Rover Group by 34.7% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 28,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after acquiring an additional 7,256 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in Rover Group by 12.4% during the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 74,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $430,000 after acquiring an additional 8,208 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in Rover Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. 82.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Rover Group Stock Performance
Shares of Rover Group stock opened at $3.50 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $643.13 million, a PE ratio of 87.50 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.13. Rover Group has a 52-week low of $3.14 and a 52-week high of $11.09.
Rover Group Company Profile
Rover Group, Inc operates an online marketplace for pet care worldwide. It connects pet parents with pet providers who offer overnight services, including boarding and in-home pet sitting, as well as daytime services, such as doggy daycare, dog walking, drop-in visits, grooming, and training. The company is headquartered in Seattle, Washington.
