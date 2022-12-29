Traders Purchase High Volume of Call Options on Rover Group (NASDAQ:ROVR)

Rover Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROVR – Get Rating) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Wednesday. Stock investors acquired 17,748 call options on the company. This is an increase of 6,623% compared to the average daily volume of 264 call options.

Insider Buying and Selling at Rover Group

In related news, CEO Aaron Easterly sold 30,117 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.50, for a total value of $135,526.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,297,247 shares in the company, valued at $14,837,611.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, COO Brenton R. Turner sold 19,421 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.50, for a total value of $87,394.50. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 1,080,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,861,759.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Aaron Easterly sold 30,117 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.50, for a total transaction of $135,526.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,297,247 shares in the company, valued at $14,837,611.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 60,431 shares of company stock valued at $271,940 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 36.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Rover Group

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ROVR. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in Rover Group by 19.5% during the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 17,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 2,894 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in shares of Rover Group by 11.4% in the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 63,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,000 after buying an additional 6,522 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in shares of Rover Group by 34.7% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 28,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after acquiring an additional 7,256 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in Rover Group by 12.4% during the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 74,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $430,000 after acquiring an additional 8,208 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in Rover Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. 82.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Rover Group Stock Performance

Several brokerages recently commented on ROVR. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Rover Group to $6.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. DA Davidson cut their target price on shares of Rover Group from $6.00 to $5.75 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $7.22.

Shares of Rover Group stock opened at $3.50 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $643.13 million, a PE ratio of 87.50 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.13. Rover Group has a 52-week low of $3.14 and a 52-week high of $11.09.

Rover Group Company Profile

Rover Group, Inc operates an online marketplace for pet care worldwide. It connects pet parents with pet providers who offer overnight services, including boarding and in-home pet sitting, as well as daytime services, such as doggy daycare, dog walking, drop-in visits, grooming, and training. The company is headquartered in Seattle, Washington.

