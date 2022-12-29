Traders Purchase High Volume of Put Options on Leggett & Platt (NYSE:LEG)

Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG – Get Rating) saw unusually large options trading on Wednesday. Stock traders purchased 3,505 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 840% compared to the average daily volume of 373 put options.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Leggett & Platt

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Meritage Portfolio Management raised its holdings in shares of Leggett & Platt by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 72,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,515,000 after buying an additional 1,262 shares in the last quarter. ACG Wealth acquired a new position in shares of Leggett & Platt in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its holdings in shares of Leggett & Platt by 18.9% in the 2nd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 10,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $370,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Leggett & Platt by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 11,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $366,000 after buying an additional 324 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Leggett & Platt by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC now owns 10,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $375,000 after buying an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. 69.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com downgraded Leggett & Platt from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Piper Sandler downgraded Leggett & Platt from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $31.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Leggett & Platt from $41.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Leggett & Platt from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Leggett & Platt from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.25.

Leggett & Platt Trading Down 1.6 %

Leggett & Platt stock opened at $31.97 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $33.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The stock has a market cap of $4.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.06 and a beta of 1.26. Leggett & Platt has a 12 month low of $30.28 and a 12 month high of $43.63.

Leggett & Platt (NYSE:LEG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.23 billion. Leggett & Platt had a return on equity of 22.32% and a net margin of 6.86%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.71 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Leggett & Platt will post 2.36 EPS for the current year.

Leggett & Platt Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be issued a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.51%. Leggett & Platt’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 66.42%.

About Leggett & Platt

Leggett & Platt, Incorporated designs, manufactures, and markets engineered components and products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Bedding Products; Specialized Products; and Furniture, Flooring & Textile Products. The company offers steel rods, drawn wires, foam chemicals and additives, innersprings, specialty foams, private label finished mattresses, mattress foundations, wire forms for mattress foundations, adjustable beds, industrial sewing and quilting machines, and mattress packaging and glue drying equipment, as well as machines to produce innersprings for industrial users of steel rods and wires, manufacturers of finished bedding, big box and e-commerce retailers, bedding brands and mattress retailers, department stores, and home improvement centers.

