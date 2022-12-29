TradeUP Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:UPTD) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

TradeUP Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:UPTD – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,100 shares, a growth of 190.5% from the November 30th total of 2,100 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 8,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. raised its holdings in TradeUP Acquisition by 9.7% in the 3rd quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 22,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,000 after buying an additional 2,011 shares during the last quarter. OTA Financial Group L.P. raised its stake in shares of TradeUP Acquisition by 12.6% during the second quarter. OTA Financial Group L.P. now owns 50,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $503,000 after acquiring an additional 5,639 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in shares of TradeUP Acquisition during the first quarter valued at $620,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of TradeUP Acquisition during the second quarter worth $2,169,000. Finally, Karpus Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of TradeUP Acquisition by 2.6% in the third quarter. Karpus Management Inc. now owns 885,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,905,000 after purchasing an additional 22,500 shares during the last quarter. 64.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

UPTD remained flat at $10.22 on Thursday. TradeUP Acquisition has a 1 year low of $9.83 and a 1 year high of $10.50. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.09.

TradeUP Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus its search on companies in the technology industry.

