Treasury Wine Estates Limited (OTCMKTS:TSRYY) Short Interest Update

Treasury Wine Estates Limited (OTCMKTS:TSRYY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,200 shares, a decline of 94.3% from the November 30th total of 20,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 36,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Treasury Wine Estates Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:TSRYY traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $9.15. The stock had a trading volume of 7,741 shares, compared to its average volume of 58,332. Treasury Wine Estates has a 12-month low of $7.25 and a 12-month high of $9.54. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.52.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TSRYY has been the subject of a number of research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Treasury Wine Estates from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Treasury Wine Estates from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 21st.

Treasury Wine Estates Company Profile

Treasury Wine Estates Limited operates as a wine company primarily in Australia, New Zealand, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Americas. The company engages in the viticulture and winemaking; and marketing, sale, and distribution of wine. Its wine portfolio includes luxury, premium and commercial wine brands, such as 19 Crimes, Acacia Vineyard, Annie's Lane, Beaulieu Vineyard, Belcreme de Lys, Beringer Vineyards, Blossom Hill, Cavaliere d'Oro, Coldstream Hills, Devil's Lair, EMBRAZEN, Etude, Fifth Leg, Heemskerk, Hewitt Vineyard, Ingoldby, Jamieson's Run, Killawarra, Leo Buring, Lindeman's, Maison de Grand Esprit, Matua, Penfolds, Pepperjack, Rawson's Retreat, Rosemount Estate, Run Riot, Saltram, Samuel Wynn & Co, Secret Stone, Seppelt, Shingle Peak, Sledgehammer, Squealing pig, St Huberts, Stags' Leap Winery, Stellina di Notte, Sterling Vineyards, T'Gallant, The Walking Dead Wine, Wolf Blass, Wynns Coonawarra Estate, and Yellowglen.

