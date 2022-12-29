Treatt (LON:TET) Stock Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $664.43

Treatt plc (LON:TET – Get Rating) shares crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 664.43 ($8.02) and traded as low as GBX 596 ($7.19). Treatt shares last traded at GBX 596 ($7.19), with a volume of 54,470 shares traded.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Berenberg Bank boosted their price objective on shares of Treatt from GBX 680 ($8.21) to GBX 780 ($9.41) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th.

Treatt Trading Up 0.5 %

The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.51. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 645.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 664.05. The company has a market capitalization of £373.10 million and a PE ratio of 2,772.73.

Treatt Increases Dividend

Insider Transactions at Treatt

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 2nd will be given a dividend of GBX 5.35 ($0.06) per share. This is a boost from Treatt’s previous dividend of $2.50. This represents a dividend yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 2nd. Treatt’s payout ratio is presently 36.36%.

In other news, insider Daemmon Reeve sold 26,424 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 607 ($7.33), for a total transaction of £160,393.68 ($193,571.90).

Treatt Company Profile

Treatt plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies various natural extracts and ingredients to the flavor, fragrance, beverage, and consumer product industries in the United Kingdom, Germany, Ireland, the United States, China, and internationally. The company offers flavor ingredients, such as citrus, coffee, tea, health and wellness, and fruits and vegetables extracts; aroma, natural, and high impact chemicals; and herb, spice, and floral ingredients.

Featured Articles

