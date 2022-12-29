Tremor International Ltd (OTCMKTS:TTTPF) Short Interest Up 42.2% in December

Tremor International Ltd (OTCMKTS:TTTPF – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 186,800 shares, a growth of 42.2% from the November 30th total of 131,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 207.6 days.
Tremor International Stock Performance
TTTPF remained flat at $3.29 on Thursday. Tremor International has a 52 week low of $3.17 and a 52 week high of $8.02. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $3.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.08.
About Tremor International
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Tremor International (TTTPF)
- Cal-Maine Posts Record Quarter, Remain CALM Income Investors
- Tesla Stock: What the Bulls and the Bears Are Getting Wrong
- Big Health Care Stocks to Watch in the New Year
- The Top Three Stocks Analysts Say To Buy
- Can Dick’s Sporting Goods Stock Score Another Win In Q4?
Receive News & Ratings for Tremor International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tremor International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.