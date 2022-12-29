Tremor International Ltd (OTCMKTS:TTTPF) Short Interest Up 42.2% in December

Tremor International Ltd (OTCMKTS:TTTPF – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 186,800 shares, a growth of 42.2% from the November 30th total of 131,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 207.6 days.

Tremor International Stock Performance

TTTPF remained flat at $3.29 on Thursday. Tremor International has a 52 week low of $3.17 and a 52 week high of $8.02. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $3.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.08.

About Tremor International

Tremor International Ltd. provides end-to-end software platform that enables advertisers to reach relevant audiences and publishers. The company's demand side platform (DSP) offers full-service and self-managed marketplace access to advertisers and agencies in order to execute their digital marketing campaigns in real time across various ad formats.

