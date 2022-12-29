Trend Micro Incorporated (OTCMKTS:TMICY) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Trend Micro Incorporated (OTCMKTS:TMICY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 83.3% from the November 30th total of 600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 26,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Trend Micro Price Performance

Trend Micro stock traded up $0.42 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $47.31. The company had a trading volume of 6,033 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,944. Trend Micro has a 12-month low of $46.34 and a 12-month high of $68.14. The company has a market capitalization of $6.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.44. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $53.30.

Trend Micro Company Profile

Trend Micro Incorporated develops and sells security-related software for computers and the Internet primarily in Japan. The company offers hybrid cloud security solutions, such conformity, workload, container, file storage, application, network, and open-source security products. It also provides intrusion prevention, threat protection, industrial and mobile network security products, as well as offers email, mobile, web, and industrial endpoint security products.

