TriaGen Wealth Management LLC Buys 8,373 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

TriaGen Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Get Rating) by 32.0% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 34,505 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,373 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF accounts for 3.6% of TriaGen Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. TriaGen Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $6,486,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the second quarter worth about $29,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 51.0% in the 2nd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 151 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Goodman Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $33,000.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Trading Up 0.9 %

VO stock opened at $202.80 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $206.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $205.48. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $182.88 and a 1 year high of $256.54.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

