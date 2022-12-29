TriaGen Wealth Management LLC Buys Shares of 9,665 First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF (NASDAQ:FCAL)

TriaGen Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF (NASDAQ:FCAL – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 9,665 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $453,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF by 256.3% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 79,556 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,053,000 after purchasing an additional 57,230 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 14,177 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $686,000 after purchasing an additional 1,166 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $379,000. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF by 121.1% in the 2nd quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 453,643 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $21,945,000 after purchasing an additional 248,488 shares during the period. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,901,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:FCAL opened at $48.43 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $47.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.26. First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF has a twelve month low of $46.15 and a twelve month high of $54.82.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 27th will be paid a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 23rd. This is a boost from First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.11.

First California Financial Group, Inc is a bank holding company for its wholly owned subsidiary First California Bank (the Bank). The Bank is a full-service commercial bank. The Bank’s operations are primarily located within the areas commonly known as the 101 corridor stretching from the City of Ventura to Calabasas, California, the Moorpark-Simi Valley corridor, the western San Fernando Valley, the Tri-Cities area of Glendale-Burbank-Pasadena, the South Bay, the Inland Empire, north San Diego County, Century City and other parts of Los Angeles, Orange San Luis Obispo and Ventura Counties in Southern California.

