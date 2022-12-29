TriaGen Wealth Management LLC Cuts Position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG)

TriaGen Wealth Management LLC cut its stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 19,329 shares of the company’s stock after selling 153 shares during the period. TriaGen Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF were worth $1,550,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dougherty Wealth Advisers LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF in the third quarter worth $30,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF in the third quarter worth $31,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF in the second quarter worth $36,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF in the second quarter worth $38,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 59.4% in the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 507 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF Price Performance

iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF stock opened at $80.87 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $84.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $86.54. iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $76.95 and a twelve month high of $117.17.

iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 14th were paid a $0.219 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 13th.

