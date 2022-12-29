TriaGen Wealth Management LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

TriaGen Wealth Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) by 16.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,684 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 544 shares during the period. TriaGen Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $319,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC boosted its position in International Business Machines by 4.7% during the third quarter. Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC now owns 17,595 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,090,000 after buying an additional 784 shares during the period. Straight Path Wealth Management boosted its position in International Business Machines by 8.1% during the third quarter. Straight Path Wealth Management now owns 6,686 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $794,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. TFG Advisers LLC boosted its position in International Business Machines by 27.8% during the third quarter. TFG Advisers LLC now owns 3,158 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $375,000 after buying an additional 687 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its position in International Business Machines by 1.1% during the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 29,815 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,542,000 after buying an additional 311 shares during the period. Finally, Endurance Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in International Business Machines by 6.5% during the third quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 4,152 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $493,000 after buying an additional 255 shares during the period. 55.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at International Business Machines

In other International Business Machines news, VP Bene Robert F. Del sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.36, for a total transaction of $445,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 14,553 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,159,083.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

International Business Machines Stock Performance

IBM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “inline” rating in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Societe Generale dropped their target price on shares of International Business Machines to $129.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $155.00 to $152.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 6th. StockNews.com lowered shares of International Business Machines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 21st. Finally, Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $155.00 to $145.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, International Business Machines has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $139.40.

Shares of IBM opened at $141.49 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.89. International Business Machines Co. has a one year low of $115.54 and a one year high of $153.21. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $142.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $134.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $127.93 billion, a PE ratio of 102.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.89.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 19th. The technology company reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.03. International Business Machines had a net margin of 2.08% and a return on equity of 41.50%. The business had revenue of $14.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.55 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.52 earnings per share. International Business Machines’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

International Business Machines Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 10th were paid a dividend of $1.65 per share. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.66%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 9th. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio is 481.76%.

About International Business Machines

International Business Machines Corporation provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through four business segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing. The Software segment offers hybrid cloud platform and software solutions, such as Red Hat, an enterprise open-source solutions; software for business automation, AIOps and management, integration, and application servers; data and artificial intelligence solutions; and security software and services for threat, data, and identity.

