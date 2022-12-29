TriaGen Wealth Management LLC Has $1.10 Million Stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV)

TriaGen Wealth Management LLC decreased its stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV – Get Rating) by 21.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,575 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,689 shares during the quarter. TriaGen Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF were worth $1,100,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 13.9% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 310,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,545,000 after acquiring an additional 37,919 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 11.9% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 9,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $700,000 after acquiring an additional 969 shares in the last quarter. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 3.1% in the first quarter. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 8,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $650,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 67.8% in the first quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 51,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,927,000 after acquiring an additional 20,912 shares in the last quarter. Finally, White Pine Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 21.9% in the first quarter. White Pine Capital LLC now owns 14,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,098,000 after acquiring an additional 2,602 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF stock opened at $70.11 on Thursday. iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF has a 1 year low of $62.05 and a 1 year high of $78.18. The business has a 50-day moving average of $70.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $69.02.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 14th were issued a $0.432 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 13th. This represents a $1.73 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.46%.

