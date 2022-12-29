TriaGen Wealth Management LLC Makes New $657,000 Investment in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN)

TriaGen Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 10,930 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $657,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Rothschild Investment Corp IL boosted its holdings in Devon Energy by 11.1% in the third quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 19,627 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,181,000 after acquiring an additional 1,955 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its holdings in Devon Energy by 194.6% in the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 1,364 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 901 shares in the last quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Devon Energy in the third quarter worth $611,000. Argyle Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Devon Energy by 2.2% in the third quarter. Argyle Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,401 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $746,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Investment Partners LTD. purchased a new position in shares of Devon Energy in the third quarter worth $216,000. 78.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Dennis C. Cameron sold 5,557 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.48, for a total transaction of $391,657.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 258,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,252,980.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Devon Energy stock opened at $61.00 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $67.85 and a 200 day moving average of $64.66. Devon Energy Co. has a 12 month low of $42.87 and a 12 month high of $79.40. The firm has a market cap of $39.88 billion, a PE ratio of 6.40, a PEG ratio of 0.14 and a beta of 2.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The energy company reported $2.18 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.13 by $0.05. Devon Energy had a return on equity of 53.17% and a net margin of 33.01%. The company had revenue of $5.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.91 billion. On average, research analysts expect that Devon Energy Co. will post 8.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Monday, December 12th will be paid a dividend of $1.35 per share. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.85%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 9th. Devon Energy’s payout ratio is presently 7.56%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on DVN. StockNews.com cut Devon Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Citigroup decreased their price target on Devon Energy from $80.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Barclays decreased their price target on Devon Energy from $89.00 to $86.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Devon Energy from $62.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Devon Energy from $96.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.11.

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, primarily engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates approximately 5,134 gross wells. Devon Energy Corporation was incorporated in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

