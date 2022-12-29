TriaGen Wealth Management LLC Sells 226 Shares of W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC)

TriaGen Wealth Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 43,748 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 226 shares during the quarter. W. P. Carey accounts for about 1.7% of TriaGen Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. TriaGen Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in W. P. Carey were worth $3,054,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new stake in shares of W. P. Carey in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in W. P. Carey during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of W. P. Carey during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Quent Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of W. P. Carey in the first quarter worth $32,000. Finally, SJS Investment Consulting Inc. bought a new position in W. P. Carey in the third quarter valued at $33,000. 62.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WPC opened at $77.81 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $78.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $80.57. W. P. Carey Inc. has a 1-year low of $67.76 and a 1-year high of $89.63. The stock has a market cap of $16.19 billion, a PE ratio of 31.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 13.12 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th will be issued a dividend of $1.065 per share. This is an increase from W. P. Carey’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.06. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $4.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.47%. W. P. Carey’s payout ratio is presently 168.25%.

WPC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of W. P. Carey in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James raised their price target on W. P. Carey from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on W. P. Carey from $90.00 to $87.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 27th. Capital One Financial restated an “overweight” rating on shares of W. P. Carey in a report on Monday, December 5th. Finally, JMP Securities cut their price target on shares of W. P. Carey from $93.00 to $86.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $88.00.

W. P. Carey ranks among the largest net lease REITs with an enterprise value of approximately $18 billion and a diversified portfolio of operationally-critical commercial real estate that includes 1,215 net lease properties covering approximately 142 million square feet as of September 30, 2020. For nearly five decades, the company has invested in high-quality single-tenant industrial, warehouse, office, retail and self-storage properties subject to long-term net leases with built-in rent escalators.

