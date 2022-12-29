TriaGen Wealth Management LLC Sells 3,541 Shares of Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM)

TriaGen Wealth Management LLC cut its position in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Get Rating) by 50.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,545 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 3,541 shares during the period. Humana comprises 0.9% of TriaGen Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. TriaGen Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Humana were worth $1,720,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of HUM. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Humana by 0.8% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 6,641 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,894,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Humana during the first quarter valued at $596,000. Norinchukin Bank The grew its stake in Humana by 8.3% during the first quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 11,993 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $5,219,000 after acquiring an additional 916 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Humana by 25.3% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 11,099 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,825,000 after acquiring an additional 2,238 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Humana by 23.2% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 34,981 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $15,223,000 after acquiring an additional 6,582 shares in the last quarter. 93.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Humana alerts:

Insider Activity at Humana

In related news, insider Timothy S. Huval sold 635 shares of Humana stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $497.71, for a total transaction of $316,045.85. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 4,968 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,472,623.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, insider Timothy S. Huval sold 635 shares of Humana stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $497.71, for a total transaction of $316,045.85. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 4,968 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,472,623.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Joseph C. Ventura sold 3,155 shares of Humana stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $565.27, for a total transaction of $1,783,426.85. Following the sale, the insider now owns 3,701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,092,064.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 51,570 shares of company stock worth $27,938,777 in the last 90 days. 0.39% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Humana Price Performance

Humana stock opened at $514.89 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $532.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $499.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.19 billion, a PE ratio of 23.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Humana Inc. has a 12-month low of $351.20 and a 12-month high of $571.30.

Humana (NYSE:HUM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The insurance provider reported $6.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.25 by $0.63. The firm had revenue of $22.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.80 billion. Humana had a net margin of 3.07% and a return on equity of 19.99%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Humana Inc. will post 25 EPS for the current year.

Humana Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 27th. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.7875 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $3.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.61%. Humana’s payout ratio is 14.29%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on HUM shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Humana from $560.00 to $637.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Humana from $549.00 to $620.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Humana from $570.00 to $650.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Humana from $558.00 to $610.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Humana from $548.00 to $635.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $583.53.

About Humana

(Get Rating)

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail, Group and Specialty, and Healthcare Services. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It also has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HUM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Humana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Humana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.