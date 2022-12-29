TriaGen Wealth Management LLC Takes $2.51 Million Position in Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP)

TriaGen Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 41,561 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,508,000. Targa Resources comprises approximately 1.4% of TriaGen Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its stake in Targa Resources by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 183,070 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $13,816,000 after acquiring an additional 662 shares in the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board increased its holdings in Targa Resources by 28.3% during the 2nd quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 21,934 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,309,000 after purchasing an additional 4,841 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in Targa Resources by 103.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 281,380 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $21,476,000 after purchasing an additional 143,410 shares during the period. Venture Visionary Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Targa Resources during the 2nd quarter worth about $138,000. Finally, Eventide Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Targa Resources during the 1st quarter worth about $11,071,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.29% of the company’s stock.

Get Targa Resources alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TRGP has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Targa Resources from $105.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Targa Resources from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 28th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Targa Resources in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 price objective on shares of Targa Resources in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on Targa Resources in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $95.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.00.

Targa Resources Stock Performance

Shares of TRGP stock opened at $72.41 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $70.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $67.11. The stock has a market cap of $16.39 billion, a PE ratio of 67.88 and a beta of 2.35. Targa Resources Corp. has a 1 year low of $51.26 and a 1 year high of $81.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.74.

Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The pipeline company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.23 by ($0.39). The firm had revenue of $5.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.96 billion. Targa Resources had a return on equity of 21.02% and a net margin of 2.34%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Targa Resources Corp. will post 4.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Targa Resources Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Monday, October 31st were issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 28th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.93%. Targa Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 132.08%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Targa Resources news, insider Robert Muraro sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.95, for a total transaction of $374,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 176,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,262,177.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Targa Resources news, CAO Julie H. Boushka sold 2,086 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.87, for a total transaction of $147,834.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 57,839 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,099,049.93. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Robert Muraro sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.95, for a total value of $374,750.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 176,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,262,177.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 69,512 shares of company stock valued at $4,758,381. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Targa Resources Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Targa Resources Corp., together with its subsidiary, Targa Resources Partners LP, owns, operates, acquires, and develops a portfolio of midstream energy assets in North America. The company operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Logistics and Transportation. It engages in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, and selling natural gas; storing, fractionating, treating, transporting, and selling natural gas liquids (NGL) and NGL products, including services to liquefied petroleum gas exporters; and gathering, storing, terminaling, purchasing, and selling crude oil.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRGP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Targa Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Targa Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.