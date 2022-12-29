Tribe (TRIBE) Price Hits $0.20 on Exchanges

Tribe (TRIBE) traded 0.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on December 29th. Tribe has a total market cap of $92.47 million and $929,254.22 worth of Tribe was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Tribe has traded down 0.3% against the U.S. dollar. One Tribe token can currently be purchased for $0.20 or 0.00001226 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Tribe

Tribe’s genesis date was March 31st, 2021. Tribe’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 453,448,622 tokens. Tribe’s official message board is medium.com/fei-protocol. The official website for Tribe is fei.money. Tribe’s official Twitter account is @feiprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Tribe

According to CryptoCompare, “TRIBE is the governance token that manages the Fei Protocol. TRIBE is governance minimized for peg maintenance, with an emphasis on upgrades and integrations.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tribe directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Tribe should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Tribe using one of the exchanges listed above.

