Trilogy Capital Inc. Acquires 10,499 Shares of Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM)

Trilogy Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM – Get Rating) by 53.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,110 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,499 shares during the period. Trilogy Capital Inc.’s holdings in Newmont were worth $1,266,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hoey Investments Inc. bought a new position in Newmont during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Crewe Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Newmont by 98.0% in the 2nd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 584 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares during the period. Central Bank & Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of Newmont by 64.3% in the 2nd quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 608 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the period. Concord Wealth Partners raised its stake in shares of Newmont by 193.0% in the 2nd quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 630 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares during the period. Finally, Laffer Tengler Investments acquired a new stake in shares of Newmont in the 1st quarter valued at about $74,000. 77.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Newmont alerts:

Insider Transactions at Newmont

In related news, COO Robert D. Atkinson sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.71, for a total value of $128,130.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 42,947 shares in the company, valued at $1,834,266.37. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.02, for a total value of $473,220.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 221,949 shares in the company, valued at $9,548,245.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, COO Robert D. Atkinson sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.71, for a total value of $128,130.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 42,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,834,266.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 46,890 shares of company stock worth $2,083,382 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Newmont Stock Performance

NEM has been the topic of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Newmont in a research note on Monday, September 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $53.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on Newmont in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. UBS Group raised Newmont from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. TheStreet downgraded Newmont from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. Finally, TD Securities lowered their target price on Newmont from $49.00 to $47.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.56.

Shares of NYSE:NEM traded up $0.13 during trading on Thursday, reaching $47.50. 117,924 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,084,074. Newmont Co. has a 12 month low of $37.45 and a 12 month high of $86.37. The firm has a market cap of $37.70 billion, a PE ratio of 37.60 and a beta of 0.28. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $45.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $47.50. The company has a current ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by ($0.02). Newmont had a return on equity of 8.07% and a net margin of 8.28%. The firm had revenue of $2.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.79 billion. Research analysts expect that Newmont Co. will post 1.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Newmont Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.63%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 7th. Newmont’s dividend payout ratio is presently 174.60%.

About Newmont

(Get Rating)

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, and Ghana. As of December 31, 2021, it had proven and probable gold reserves of 92.8 million ounces and land position of 62,800 square kilometers.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NEM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Newmont Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Newmont and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.