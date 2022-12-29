Trilogy Capital Inc. Acquires Shares of 12,250 iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF)

Trilogy Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 12,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,991,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Focused Wealth Management Inc grew its holdings in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 1,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,000 after buying an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Columbus Macro LLC grew its holdings in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Columbus Macro LLC now owns 21,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,791,000 after buying an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. now owns 9,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,698,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 5,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,168,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000.

iShares S&P 100 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of OEF traded up $3.02 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $170.56. 830 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 366,902. iShares S&P 100 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $157.57 and a fifty-two week high of $222.35. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $174.59 and its 200 day moving average is $176.66.

iShares S&P 100 ETF Profile

iShares S&P 100 ETF, formerly iShares S&P 100 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 100 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and consists of blue chip stocks from diverse industries in the S&P 500 Index.

