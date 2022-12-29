Trilogy Capital Inc. Boosts Stake in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP)

Trilogy Capital Inc. raised its position in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Rating) by 7.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 17,706 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,297 shares during the period. Trilogy Capital Inc.’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $1,531,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of AEP. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in shares of American Electric Power during the first quarter worth about $40,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in American Electric Power by 446.2% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,703,000 after acquiring an additional 13,940 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in American Electric Power by 18.5% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 43,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,301,000 after acquiring an additional 6,721 shares during the last quarter. Nwam LLC bought a new position in American Electric Power in the first quarter worth about $201,000. Finally, Pitcairn Co. bought a new position in American Electric Power in the first quarter worth about $224,000. Institutional investors own 74.33% of the company’s stock.

Get American Electric Power alerts:

American Electric Power Price Performance

NASDAQ:AEP traded up $0.85 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $96.21. 7,641 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,289,887. The company has a market capitalization of $49.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.42. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a 12 month low of $80.30 and a 12 month high of $105.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $92.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $94.13.

American Electric Power Increases Dividend

American Electric Power ( NASDAQ:AEP Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $5.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.75 billion. American Electric Power had a net margin of 13.08% and a return on equity of 10.73%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.43 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 5.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 10th were paid a $0.83 dividend. This is a positive change from American Electric Power’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.45%. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 68.74%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of American Electric Power from $104.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 15th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of American Electric Power in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Cfra dropped their price target on shares of American Electric Power from $105.00 to $93.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of American Electric Power from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 16th. Finally, Guggenheim dropped their price target on shares of American Electric Power from $109.00 to $93.00 in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $101.82.

American Electric Power Profile

(Get Rating)

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for American Electric Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Electric Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.