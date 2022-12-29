Trilogy Capital Inc. Buys 15,837 Shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV)

Trilogy Capital Inc. raised its stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV – Get Rating) by 6.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 268,025 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,837 shares during the quarter. SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF makes up approximately 1.6% of Trilogy Capital Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Trilogy Capital Inc. owned 0.51% of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF worth $17,995,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SLYV. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF in the first quarter worth about $40,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $88,000. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 17.1% in the second quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 1,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after buying an additional 251 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 20.4% in the second quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,000 after buying an additional 296 shares during the period.

Get SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF alerts:

SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF stock traded up $1.54 on Thursday, hitting $74.22. The stock had a trading volume of 265 shares, compared to its average volume of 243,445. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $76.31 and a 200 day moving average of $74.86. SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF has a twelve month low of $66.84 and a twelve month high of $87.78.

SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF, formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Value ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index, which tracks the performance of small capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities exhibiting value characteristics.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.