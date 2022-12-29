Trilogy Capital Inc. Has $1.61 Million Holdings in Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA)

Trilogy Capital Inc. boosted its stake in Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA – Get Rating) by 12.7% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 61,766 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,937 shares during the quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc.’s holdings in Coterra Energy were worth $1,613,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CTRA. Sawtooth Solutions LLC raised its stake in Coterra Energy by 52.4% during the third quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 29,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $768,000 after acquiring an additional 10,104 shares in the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Coterra Energy by 20.4% during the first quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 4,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 762 shares during the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Coterra Energy during the first quarter worth about $670,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Coterra Energy by 17.2% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 105,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,731,000 after purchasing an additional 15,576 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Simmons Bank grew its holdings in shares of Coterra Energy by 16.5% during the second quarter. Simmons Bank now owns 102,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,640,000 after purchasing an additional 14,501 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.72% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently commented on CTRA. Truist Financial cut Coterra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, December 12th. Wolfe Research upgraded Coterra Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 7th. Tudor Pickering cut Coterra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Coterra Energy from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. cut Coterra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.33.

Insider Transactions at Coterra Energy

Coterra Energy Stock Down 0.3 %

In related news, Director Hans Helmerich sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.64, for a total value of $138,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 225,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,239,868.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . 1.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:CTRA traded down $0.07 during trading on Thursday, reaching $24.30. 104,998 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,044,916. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.62. Coterra Energy Inc. has a 1-year low of $18.39 and a 1-year high of $36.55. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $27.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.12. The firm has a market cap of $19.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.10 and a beta of 0.20.

Coterra Energy (NYSE:CTRA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.05. Coterra Energy had a return on equity of 29.82% and a net margin of 44.15%. The company had revenue of $2.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.43 billion. Research analysts anticipate that Coterra Energy Inc. will post 4.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Coterra Energy Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 16th were given a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.19%. This is a positive change from Coterra Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 15th. Coterra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.12%.

Coterra Energy Profile

(Get Rating)

Coterra Energy Inc, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the development, exploration and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It primarily focuses on the Marcellus Shale with approximately 177,000 net acres in the dry gas window of the play located in Susquehanna County, Pennsylvania.

