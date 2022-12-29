Trilogy Capital Inc. Has $6.07 Million Holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Trilogy Capital Inc. cut its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Get Rating) by 4.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 81,089 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,706 shares during the period. Trilogy Capital Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $6,067,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BSV. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 56.8% during the 2nd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 450 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Horizons Wealth Management bought a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 266.5% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 590 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 429 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

NYSEARCA BSV traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $75.32. 16,335 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,126,371. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a one year low of $74.03 and a one year high of $80.88. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $75.13 and a 200-day moving average of $75.79.

About Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.