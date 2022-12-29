Trilogy Capital Inc. Purchases 59 Shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT)

Trilogy Capital Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,090 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the period. Trilogy Capital Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF were worth $2,705,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. AMI Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 27.8% during the 1st quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 39,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,138,000 after purchasing an additional 8,680 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 143,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,601,000 after purchasing an additional 9,638 shares in the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 54.8% during the 1st quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 847 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,241,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, Visionary Wealth Advisors raised its stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 1,562.8% in the 1st quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors now owns 23,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,858,000 after acquiring an additional 21,645 shares during the period.

VHT traded up $3.42 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $249.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 492 shares, compared to its average volume of 291,793. Vanguard Health Care ETF has a 52 week low of $217.12 and a 52 week high of $268.72. The company’s 50-day moving average is $245.98 and its 200-day moving average is $239.30.

Vanguard Health Care ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

