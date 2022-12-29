Trilogy Capital Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU)

Trilogy Capital Inc. boosted its stake in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU – Get Rating) by 17.8% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 16,605 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,508 shares during the period. Trilogy Capital Inc.’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $1,424,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PRU. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in Prudential Financial in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in Prudential Financial by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,515 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $297,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Prudential Financial by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 101,168 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,956,000 after acquiring an additional 344 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its position in Prudential Financial by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 64,522 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,624,000 after acquiring an additional 3,205 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norinchukin Bank The grew its position in shares of Prudential Financial by 22.7% during the first quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 15,507 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,832,000 after buying an additional 2,871 shares in the last quarter. 56.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Prudential Financial

In other Prudential Financial news, SVP Timothy L. Schmidt sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.55, for a total value of $207,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 16,198 shares in the company, valued at $1,677,302.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, SVP Timothy L. Schmidt sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.55, for a total transaction of $207,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 16,198 shares in the company, valued at $1,677,302.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Prudential Financial Inc purchased 285,715 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of $35.00 per share, with a total value of $10,000,025.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 285,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,000,025. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Prudential Financial Stock Up 1.5 %

PRU traded up $1.45 on Thursday, reaching $99.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,139 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,664,803. The company has a quick ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $85.46 and a fifty-two week high of $124.22. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $103.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $98.33. The company has a market capitalization of $37.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 136.63 and a beta of 1.42.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The financial services provider reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by ($0.08). Prudential Financial had a net margin of 0.52% and a return on equity of 10.20%. The firm had revenue of $21.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.76 billion. As a group, analysts forecast that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 9.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Prudential Financial Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 22nd were paid a $1.20 dividend. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 21st. Prudential Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 666.67%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PRU has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Prudential Financial from $122.00 to $118.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 7th. Raymond James downgraded Prudential Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Prudential Financial from $102.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Barclays lowered their price objective on Prudential Financial from $95.00 to $94.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Prudential Financial from $78.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Prudential Financial has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $104.77.

Prudential Financial Profile

Prudential Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through eight segments: PGIM, Retirement, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, International Businesses, and Closed Block.

