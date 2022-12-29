Trilogy Capital Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF (NYSEARCA:PCY)

Trilogy Capital Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF (NYSEARCA:PCY – Get Rating) by 40.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 271,058 shares of the company’s stock after selling 187,212 shares during the quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc. owned approximately 0.32% of Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF worth $4,592,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PCY. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 35,600,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $804,922,000 after acquiring an additional 1,716,878 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF by 40.2% in the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,852,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,324,000 after acquiring an additional 531,036 shares during the last quarter. Private Ocean LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 1,673,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,006,000 after acquiring an additional 115,091 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF by 11.6% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,183,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,936,000 after acquiring an additional 123,176 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF by 9.6% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,128,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,906,000 after acquiring an additional 99,000 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA PCY traded up $0.18 during trading on Thursday, reaching $18.78. The stock had a trading volume of 14,370 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,342,384. Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF has a one year low of $16.20 and a one year high of $26.48. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $18.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.44.

