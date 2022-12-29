Trilogy Capital Inc. Sells 2,817 Shares of VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ANGL)

Trilogy Capital Inc. lowered its position in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ANGL – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 424,077 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,817 shares during the period. Trilogy Capital Inc.’s holdings in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF were worth $11,124,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in ANGL. Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in shares of VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 219.6% in the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 9,186,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,226,000 after buying an additional 6,312,430 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 22,082,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $671,314,000 after purchasing an additional 1,382,500 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 1,833.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,189,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,451,000 after purchasing an additional 1,128,035 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth $29,769,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 33.3% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,040,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,019,000 after purchasing an additional 509,545 shares during the period.

VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ ANGL traded up $0.28 on Thursday, reaching $26.92. The company had a trading volume of 8,096 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,164,058. VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $25.75 and a 1-year high of $33.01. The company’s fifty day moving average is $26.98 and its 200-day moving average is $27.24.

VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 29th will be paid a $0.116 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 28th. This is a positive change from VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.11. This represents a $1.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.17%.

