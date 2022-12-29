Trine II Acquisition (NYSE:TRAQ) Reaches New 1-Year High at $10.31

Trine II Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:TRAQ – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $10.31 and last traded at $10.27, with a volume of 1153 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $10.25.

Trine II Acquisition Stock Performance

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.07.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Trine II Acquisition

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TRAQ. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Trine II Acquisition during the second quarter worth $179,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS acquired a new position in Trine II Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth about $498,000. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in Trine II Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth about $2,997,000. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its position in Trine II Acquisition by 108.0% in the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 416,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,135,000 after purchasing an additional 216,078 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its stake in shares of Trine II Acquisition by 243.3% during the third quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 858,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,609,000 after purchasing an additional 608,277 shares in the last quarter. 58.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Trine II Acquisition Company Profile

Trine II Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

