Tucows (NASDAQ:TCX) Stock Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $41.36

Tucows Inc. (NASDAQ:TCX – Get Rating) (TSE:TC)’s stock price passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $41.36 and traded as low as $31.78. Tucows shares last traded at $32.00, with a volume of 20,230 shares.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Tucows from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

Get Tucows alerts:

Tucows Stock Performance

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $34.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26.

Insider Activity

Tucows ( NASDAQ:TCX Get Rating ) (TSE:TC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The information services provider reported ($0.74) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $78.05 million during the quarter. Tucows had a negative net margin of 4.96% and a negative return on equity of 14.33%.

In related news, major shareholder Master Fund Ltd. Blacksheep sold 1,252 shares of Tucows stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.50, for a total value of $51,958.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,147,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $47,610,916.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In the last quarter, insiders sold 12,365 shares of company stock valued at $559,934. Insiders own 10.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc lifted its stake in Tucows by 15.5% in the third quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc now owns 45,001 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,683,000 after acquiring an additional 6,033 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE bought a new position in Tucows in the second quarter worth about $27,000. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in Tucows in the second quarter worth about $376,000. Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in Tucows during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $108,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Tucows by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 21,500 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,468,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.17% of the company’s stock.

Tucows Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Tucows Inc provides network access, domain name registration, email, mobile telephony, and other Internet services in Canada, the United States, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Fiber Internet Services, Mobile Services, and Domain Services. The Fiber Internet Services segment provides fixed high-speed Internet access services to individuals and small businesses primarily through the Ting website, and other billing solutions to small internet service providers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Tucows Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tucows and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.