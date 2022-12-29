Tufton Capital Management Acquires 605 Shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Tufton Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 61,745 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 605 shares during the quarter. Tufton Capital Management’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $4,985,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of MDT. Castle Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Medtronic during the second quarter valued at $28,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC increased its position in Medtronic by 53.2% during the second quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 357 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. West Branch Capital LLC increased its position in Medtronic by 84.8% during the second quarter. West Branch Capital LLC now owns 377 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in Medtronic during the first quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Heritage Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in Medtronic during the second quarter valued at $42,000. 80.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Hoedt Rob Ten sold 2,404 shares of Medtronic stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.54, for a total value of $196,022.16. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 43,483 shares in the company, valued at $3,545,603.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Medtronic news, EVP Hoedt Rob Ten sold 2,404 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.54, for a total value of $196,022.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 43,483 shares in the company, valued at $3,545,603.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Sean Salmon sold 16,631 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.50, for a total transaction of $1,338,795.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 36,088 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,905,084. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Medtronic Trading Down 1.7 %

Medtronic stock opened at $76.30 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $101.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.70, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.41. Medtronic plc has a 1 year low of $75.76 and a 1 year high of $114.31. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $80.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $85.91.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 22nd. The medical technology company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.02. Medtronic had a net margin of 14.03% and a return on equity of 13.52%. The firm had revenue of $7.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.70 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.32 earnings per share. Medtronic’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Medtronic plc will post 5.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Medtronic Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 20th. Medtronic’s payout ratio is 84.47%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Medtronic from $90.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. StockNews.com began coverage on Medtronic in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Medtronic from $97.00 to $88.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Barclays reduced their price target on Medtronic from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 25th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price target on Medtronic from $89.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Medtronic currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $97.26.

Medtronic Profile

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

Featured Articles

