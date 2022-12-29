Tufton Capital Management Boosts Position in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

Tufton Capital Management boosted its holdings in shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating) by 3.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 47,319 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,366 shares during the quarter. Zoetis accounts for about 1.7% of Tufton Capital Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Tufton Capital Management’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $7,017,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ZTS. American National Bank raised its position in Zoetis by 469.2% during the 2nd quarter. American National Bank now owns 148 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 430.8% during the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zoetis during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Zoetis during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 377.4% during the 3rd quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. 90.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Zoetis alerts:

Zoetis Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of ZTS opened at $143.83 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. Zoetis Inc. has a 12-month low of $124.15 and a 12-month high of $249.27. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $147.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $158.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.72.

Zoetis Increases Dividend

Zoetis ( NYSE:ZTS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by ($0.03). Zoetis had a net margin of 25.82% and a return on equity of 48.41%. The firm had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.08 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.25 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Zoetis Inc. will post 4.87 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 20th will be given a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 19th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.04%. This is a boost from Zoetis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.68%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ZTS has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Zoetis from $264.00 to $248.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Zoetis in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Zoetis from $250.00 to $225.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 17th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Zoetis in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Zoetis from $207.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $215.17.

Zoetis Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Zoetis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zoetis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.