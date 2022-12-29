Tufton Capital Management Has $2.66 Million Holdings in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD)

Tufton Capital Management lessened its holdings in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Get Rating) by 19.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 52,783 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 12,773 shares during the quarter. Tufton Capital Management’s holdings in DuPont de Nemours were worth $2,660,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kentucky Retirement Systems increased its holdings in DuPont de Nemours by 15.4% in the 2nd quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 37,742 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,098,000 after buying an additional 5,049 shares during the period. Asset Dedication LLC increased its holdings in DuPont de Nemours by 12.1% in the 2nd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 19,891 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,110,000 after buying an additional 2,142 shares during the period. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC increased its holdings in DuPont de Nemours by 18.6% in the 1st quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC now owns 10,499 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $773,000 after buying an additional 1,650 shares during the period. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in DuPont de Nemours by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 13,532 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $752,000 after buying an additional 223 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its holdings in DuPont de Nemours by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 286,825 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $15,942,000 after buying an additional 18,183 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.91% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DD has been the topic of several analyst reports. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $77.00 to $73.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of DuPont de Nemours in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $64.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $60.00 to $75.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.14.

DuPont de Nemours Stock Performance

DuPont de Nemours stock opened at $67.80 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a 1 year low of $49.52 and a 1 year high of $85.16. The company has a market cap of $33.68 billion, a PE ratio of 18.73, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.46. The company’s 50-day moving average is $66.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $59.90.

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The basic materials company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.01. DuPont de Nemours had a net margin of 13.02% and a return on equity of 6.95%. The company had revenue of $3.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.20 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.15 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 3.31 earnings per share for the current year.

DuPont de Nemours Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th were given a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 29th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.95%. DuPont de Nemours’s payout ratio is presently 36.46%.

About DuPont de Nemours

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through three segments: Electronics & Industrial, Mobility & Materials, and Water & Protection. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies materials and printing systems to the advanced printing industry; and materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits addressing front-end and back-end of the manufacturing process.

Featured Stories

