Tufton Capital Management Has $531,000 Stock Position in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Tufton Capital Management boosted its position in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) by 9.3% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,056 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. Tufton Capital Management’s holdings in Danaher were worth $531,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor OS LLC lifted its holdings in Danaher by 0.6% in the second quarter. Advisor OS LLC now owns 6,253 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,585,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the period. American National Bank lifted its holdings in Danaher by 31.9% in the third quarter. American National Bank now owns 157 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the period. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC lifted its holdings in Danaher by 3.2% in the second quarter. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC now owns 1,248 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $364,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the period. Journey Advisory Group LLC lifted its holdings in Danaher by 2.5% in the second quarter. Journey Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,648 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $475,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. Finally, Rosenbaum Jay D. lifted its holdings in Danaher by 1.1% in the second quarter. Rosenbaum Jay D. now owns 3,564 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $904,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.26% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on DHR shares. Benchmark lowered shares of Danaher from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $325.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, October 24th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Danaher from $325.00 to $315.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 21st. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Danaher from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Danaher from $285.00 to $277.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Danaher to $315.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Danaher currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $310.15.

Danaher Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of DHR stock opened at $259.34 on Thursday. Danaher Co. has a 52-week low of $233.71 and a 52-week high of $331.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.78. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $260.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $266.65. The company has a market capitalization of $188.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.66, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.83.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 20th. The conglomerate reported $2.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.24 by $0.32. Danaher had a net margin of 21.65% and a return on equity of 18.33%. The business had revenue of $7.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.17 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.39 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Danaher Co. will post 10.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Danaher Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.39%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. Danaher’s payout ratio is 11.05%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Danaher

In other Danaher news, CFO Matthew Mcgrew sold 18,935 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $274.72, for a total value of $5,201,823.20. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 29,634 shares in the company, valued at $8,141,052.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Danaher news, CFO Matthew Mcgrew sold 18,935 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $274.72, for a total value of $5,201,823.20. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 29,634 shares in the company, valued at $8,141,052.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Georgeann Couchara sold 1,884 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $271.61, for a total transaction of $511,713.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 2,588 shares in the company, valued at $702,926.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 39,038 shares of company stock worth $10,550,749 over the last three months. 11.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Danaher

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; flow cytometry, genomics, lab automation, centrifugation, particle counting and characterization; microscopes; genomics consumables; and Gene and Cell Therapy.

