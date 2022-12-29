Tufton Capital Management Lowers Position in Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS)

Tufton Capital Management lessened its stake in Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS – Get Rating) by 17.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,295 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the quarter. Tufton Capital Management’s holdings in Pinterest were worth $216,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Pinterest by 1.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 50,128,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,233,670,000 after buying an additional 958,619 shares in the last quarter. Harris Associates L P lifted its holdings in shares of Pinterest by 19,142.5% in the first quarter. Harris Associates L P now owns 18,558,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $456,731,000 after buying an additional 18,462,331 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Pinterest by 1.5% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 13,145,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,716,000 after buying an additional 191,507 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in shares of Pinterest by 23.5% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 12,262,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,679,000 after buying an additional 2,333,273 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Pinterest by 2.0% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,143,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,861,000 after buying an additional 235,403 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.95% of the company’s stock.

Get Pinterest alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PINS has been the topic of several research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Pinterest from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $24.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Pinterest from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on shares of Pinterest from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Pinterest from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $28.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Pinterest from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.88.

Insider Buying and Selling

Pinterest Stock Down 2.4 %

In related news, Director Jeffrey D. Jordan sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.31, for a total value of $121,550.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 239,215 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,815,316.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . In related news, Director Jeffrey D. Jordan sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.31, for a total value of $121,550.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 239,215 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,815,316.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, Chairman Benjamin Silbermann sold 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.50, for a total transaction of $3,675,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 2,360,495 shares of company stock worth $57,526,469. 7.58% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Pinterest stock opened at $22.86 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 326.62 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $23.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.47. Pinterest, Inc. has a 52 week low of $16.14 and a 52 week high of $38.63.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $684.55 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $664.97 million. Pinterest had a net margin of 2.21% and a return on equity of 3.10%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Pinterest, Inc. will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Pinterest Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Pinterest, Inc operates as a visual discovery engine in the United States and internationally. The company's engine allows people to find inspiration for their lives, including recipes, style and home inspiration, DIY, and others; and provides video, product, and idea pins. It shows visual machine learning recommendations based on pinners taste and interests.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Pinterest Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pinterest and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.