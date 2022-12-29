Tufton Capital Management Sells 28,586 Shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Tufton Capital Management decreased its position in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) by 27.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 73,715 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 28,586 shares during the period. Target comprises approximately 2.6% of Tufton Capital Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Tufton Capital Management’s holdings in Target were worth $10,938,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in TGT. Blume Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Target during the first quarter valued at $25,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Target by 75.6% during the second quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 209 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. EdgeRock Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Target during the third quarter valued at $34,000. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Target during the second quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Aurora Private Wealth Inc. purchased a new position in Target during the second quarter worth about $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.86% of the company’s stock.

Get Target alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TGT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler upgraded Target from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $190.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Target from $205.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Target from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $190.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. StockNews.com began coverage on Target in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price objective on Target from $165.00 to $151.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $182.64.

Target Price Performance

Shares of NYSE TGT opened at $145.80 on Thursday. Target Co. has a fifty-two week low of $137.16 and a fifty-two week high of $254.87. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $157.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $157.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The firm has a market cap of $67.11 billion, a PE ratio of 19.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.01.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 16th. The retailer reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by ($0.61). Target had a net margin of 3.17% and a return on equity of 30.51%. The business had revenue of $26.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.40 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.03 EPS. Target’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Target Co. will post 5.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Target Profile

(Get Rating)

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home décor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, food, and other merchandise; and beauty and household essentials.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TGT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Target Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Target and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.