Tufton Capital Management Sells 549 Shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Tufton Capital Management lowered its position in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 63,931 shares of the company’s stock after selling 549 shares during the period. Tufton Capital Management’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $3,581,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in Coca-Cola in the first quarter valued at $77,000. Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Coca-Cola in the first quarter valued at $213,000. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Coca-Cola by 60.7% in the first quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,152,000 after acquiring an additional 7,019 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Coca-Cola by 37.4% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 1,180,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,187,000 after acquiring an additional 321,529 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Visionary Wealth Advisors increased its stake in Coca-Cola by 1.9% in the first quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors now owns 106,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,615,000 after acquiring an additional 1,949 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.74% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently commented on KO shares. Barclays increased their target price on Coca-Cola from $62.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. HSBC upped their price target on shares of Coca-Cola from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $64.00 price target on shares of Coca-Cola in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Coca-Cola from $74.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Coca-Cola from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.90.

Coca-Cola Stock Performance

Coca-Cola stock opened at $63.57 on Thursday. The Coca-Cola Company has a 1-year low of $54.01 and a 1-year high of $67.20. The firm has a market cap of $274.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.76, a P/E/G ratio of 4.16 and a beta of 0.59. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $61.60 and a 200-day moving average of $61.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.05. Coca-Cola had a net margin of 23.44% and a return on equity of 42.75%. The company had revenue of $11.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.60 billion. Sell-side analysts expect that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.48 EPS for the current year.

Coca-Cola Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st were paid a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 30th. Coca-Cola’s payout ratio is currently 76.86%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Coca-Cola news, insider Brian John Smith sold 94,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.02, for a total transaction of $5,936,484.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 116,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,320,907.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Coca-Cola news, insider Brian John Smith sold 94,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.02, for a total transaction of $5,936,484.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 116,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,320,907.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Nancy Quan sold 13,746 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.12, for a total transaction of $840,155.52. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 184,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,289,475.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 150,014 shares of company stock valued at $9,336,898 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

About Coca-Cola

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; flavored and enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

