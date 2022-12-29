Türk Telekomünikasyon Anonim Sirketi (OTCMKTS:TRKNY) Trading Down 4.5%

Shares of Türk Telekomünikasyon Anonim Sirketi (OTCMKTS:TRKNY – Get Rating) traded down 4.5% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $2.04 and last traded at $2.10. 15,260 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 61% from the average session volume of 9,456 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.20.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Türk Telekomünikasyon Anonim Sirketi from 8.00 to 9.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 8th.

Türk Telekomünikasyon Anonim Sirketi Trading Down 4.5 %

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $1.68 and its 200 day moving average is $1.33.

About Türk Telekomünikasyon Anonim Sirketi

Türk Telekomünikasyon Anonim Sirketi, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated telecommunication services in Turkey. The company operates in two segments, Fixed Line and Mobile. It offers mobile, internet, phone and TV products and services under Türk Telekom brand name. The company also provides PSTN and wholesale broadband services; retail internet services, IPTV, satellite TV, Web TV, mobile TV, and smart TV services; IT solutions; convergence technologies; online education software; project development and corporate venture capital services; and wholesale data and capacity services.

Further Reading

