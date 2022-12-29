Turkiye Garanti Bankasi A.S. (OTCMKTS:TKGBY) Trading Down 0.9%

Turkiye Garanti Bankasi A.S. (OTCMKTS:TKGBY – Get Rating) shares fell 0.9% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $1.54 and last traded at $1.54. 20,525 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 75% from the average session volume of 83,359 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.55.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have issued reports on TKGBY. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Turkiye Garanti Bankasi A.S. in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Societe Generale upgraded Turkiye Garanti Bankasi A.S. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th.

Get Turkiye Garanti Bankasi A.S. alerts:

Turkiye Garanti Bankasi A.S. Price Performance

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $1.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.11.

About Turkiye Garanti Bankasi A.S.

Turkiye Garanti Bankasi A.S. provides various banking products and services. It offers current, savings, time and term deposit, ELMA, structured deposit, and gold accounts; and general purpose, auto, revolving, house, discount, SME project, installment, working capital, foreign currency, mortgage, and other loans, as well as spot TL and foreign currency, letters of guarantee and reference, and overdraft accounts.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Turkiye Garanti Bankasi A.S. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Turkiye Garanti Bankasi A.S. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.