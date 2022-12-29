Twin Capital Management Inc. Buys 1,581 Shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Twin Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) by 34.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,171 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,581 shares during the quarter. Twin Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Intuit were worth $2,390,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Atwood & Palmer Inc. grew its position in Intuit by 225.0% in the 2nd quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 65 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Apeiron RIA LLC grew its position in Intuit by 47.5% in the 2nd quarter. Apeiron RIA LLC now owns 761 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its position in Intuit by 81.0% in the 2nd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 76 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its position in Intuit by 71.7% in the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 79 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Newfound Research LLC bought a new position in Intuit in the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000. Institutional investors own 82.65% of the company’s stock.

Intuit Stock Performance

Shares of INTU stock traded up $8.53 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $385.03. The stock had a trading volume of 2,624 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,700,588. The business’s fifty day moving average is $396.32 and its 200-day moving average is $411.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm has a market cap of $108.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.31, a PEG ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 1.15. Intuit Inc. has a 1-year low of $339.36 and a 1-year high of $650.77.

Intuit Dividend Announcement

Intuit ( NASDAQ:INTU Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 29th. The software maker reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.49. The business had revenue of $2.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.50 billion. Intuit had a return on equity of 14.31% and a net margin of 14.10%. On average, research analysts forecast that Intuit Inc. will post 8.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 10th will be issued a $0.78 dividend. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 9th. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.49%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CAO Lauren D. Hotz sold 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $416.01, for a total transaction of $166,404.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,067 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $859,892.67. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 1,545 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $407.89, for a total transaction of $630,190.05. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 344 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $140,314.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Lauren D. Hotz sold 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $416.01, for a total value of $166,404.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,067 shares in the company, valued at $859,892.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 2,489 shares of company stock valued at $1,019,634. Company insiders own 3.18% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have commented on INTU. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Intuit from $560.00 to $525.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Citigroup lowered their target price on Intuit from $498.00 to $462.00 in a report on Thursday, December 1st. StockNews.com started coverage on Intuit in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Bank of America lowered their target price on Intuit from $500.00 to $475.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Intuit from $525.00 to $475.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $496.58.

Intuit Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProConnect.

