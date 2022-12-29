Twin Capital Management Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Twin Capital Management Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 51,113 shares of the company’s stock after selling 683 shares during the period. Twin Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $2,803,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 95,055,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,967,581,000 after buying an additional 7,536,591 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 27.1% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 25,473,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,581,665,000 after buying an additional 5,433,813 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 759.1% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,035,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $190,556,000 after buying an additional 2,682,000 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 4,716.4% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,673,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,967,000 after purchasing an additional 2,617,530 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 115,811,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,270,664,000 after purchasing an additional 2,302,582 shares during the period. 75.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:MDLZ traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $66.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,035 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,067,629. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 52 week low of $54.72 and a 52 week high of $69.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.46. The company has a market capitalization of $91.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.70, a P/E/G ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.68. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $64.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $62.43.

Mondelez International ( NASDAQ:MDLZ Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.06. Mondelez International had a net margin of 10.30% and a return on equity of 14.85%. The business had revenue of $7.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.48 billion. As a group, research analysts expect that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.94 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.385 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.30%. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 68.44%.

MDLZ has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Mondelez International to $69.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Mondelez International in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $71.00 price target for the company. Finally, UBS Group cut shares of Mondelez International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $70.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.94.

In related news, EVP Maurizio Brusadelli sold 22,388 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.55, for a total transaction of $1,512,309.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 179,588 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,131,169.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

