Twin Capital Management Inc. Has $3.04 Million Holdings in OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE)

Twin Capital Management Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 83,386 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,354 shares during the period. Twin Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in OGE Energy were worth $3,040,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in shares of OGE Energy by 8.3% during the second quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 270,860 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $10,444,000 after buying an additional 20,785 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new position in OGE Energy in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,943,000. M&T Bank Corp raised its position in shares of OGE Energy by 112.5% during the 2nd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 14,589 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $358,000 after buying an additional 7,722 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of OGE Energy by 121.9% during the 2nd quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 27,842 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,074,000 after buying an additional 15,296 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in OGE Energy by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 276,175 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $10,649,000 after purchasing an additional 5,260 shares during the period. 67.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

OGE Energy Price Performance

OGE Energy stock traded up $0.36 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $40.25. 3,552 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,140,909. The company has a market cap of $8.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.58, a PEG ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 0.70. OGE Energy Corp. has a 12-month low of $33.28 and a 12-month high of $42.91. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $38.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $38.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

OGE Energy Announces Dividend

OGE Energy ( NYSE:OGE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter. OGE Energy had a net margin of 28.80% and a return on equity of 15.74%. Equities analysts forecast that OGE Energy Corp. will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 9th will be paid a $0.414 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 6th. This represents a $1.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.11%. OGE Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.70%.

Insider Transactions at OGE Energy

In other news, VP Cristina F. Mcquistion sold 3,067 shares of OGE Energy stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.23, for a total transaction of $117,251.41. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 22,485 shares in the company, valued at $859,601.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 12.90% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on OGE shares. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of OGE Energy from $42.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of OGE Energy to $42.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Guggenheim cut their target price on shares of OGE Energy from $43.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of OGE Energy to $36.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of OGE Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.20.

OGE Energy Company Profile

OGE Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy and energy services provider that offers physical delivery and related services for electricity, natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids in the United States. The company generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric energy.

Featured Articles

