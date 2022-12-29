Twin Capital Management Inc. Increases Stake in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED)

Twin Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED – Get Rating) by 826.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 38,066 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 33,959 shares during the period. Twin Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Consolidated Edison were worth $3,265,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ED. Burleson & Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Consolidated Edison in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its position in Consolidated Edison by 327.6% during the 2nd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 325 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 249 shares during the period. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Consolidated Edison during the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Consolidated Edison during the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in Consolidated Edison by 358.4% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. now owns 408 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 319 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.95% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on ED shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Consolidated Edison from $87.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Consolidated Edison from $89.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Consolidated Edison from $73.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Consolidated Edison to $96.00 in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Finally, Guggenheim decreased their price objective on shares of Consolidated Edison from $94.00 to $82.00 in a report on Monday, October 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $86.00.

Consolidated Edison Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of Consolidated Edison stock traded up $0.91 during trading on Thursday, hitting $96.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,924 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,683,455. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.83. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $92.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $93.51. The company has a market capitalization of $34.38 billion, a PE ratio of 20.12, a P/E/G ratio of 10.60 and a beta of 0.34. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a 52 week low of $78.10 and a 52 week high of $102.21.

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The utilities provider reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $4.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.73 billion. Consolidated Edison had a net margin of 11.25% and a return on equity of 8.17%. Equities research analysts predict that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 4.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Consolidated Edison Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 16th were paid a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 15th. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.26%. Consolidated Edison’s payout ratio is 66.25%.

Consolidated Edison Company Profile

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. It offers electric services to approximately 3.5 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,555 customers in parts of Manhattan.

Further Reading

