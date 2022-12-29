Twin Capital Management Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Twin Capital Management Inc. lowered its holdings in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,448 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 382 shares during the period. Danaher accounts for 1.0% of Twin Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Twin Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Danaher were worth $7,606,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in DHR. Fairfield Bush & CO. grew its holdings in shares of Danaher by 10.9% during the first quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 4,840 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,420,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Danaher by 3.0% in the first quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,963 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $5,562,000 after acquiring an additional 551 shares during the last quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Danaher by 3.8% in the first quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 7,286 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,137,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Danaher by 24.2% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 174,585 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $51,211,000 after acquiring an additional 34,071 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC increased its position in Danaher by 7.9% during the first quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 6,523 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,913,000 after buying an additional 480 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.26% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Joakim Weidemanis sold 9,508 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.60, for a total transaction of $2,534,832.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 71,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,061,366.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Joakim Weidemanis sold 9,508 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.60, for a total transaction of $2,534,832.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 71,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,061,366.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Alan G. Spoon sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.93, for a total transaction of $126,465.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 107,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,097,655.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 39,038 shares of company stock valued at $10,550,749. Insiders own 11.20% of the company’s stock.

Danaher Price Performance

Shares of Danaher stock traded up $5.50 on Thursday, reaching $264.84. 6,772 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,249,509. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $260.52 and its 200-day moving average is $266.65. Danaher Co. has a one year low of $233.71 and a one year high of $331.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.78. The firm has a market cap of $192.79 billion, a PE ratio of 28.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.83.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The conglomerate reported $2.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.24 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $7.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.17 billion. Danaher had a net margin of 21.65% and a return on equity of 18.33%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.39 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Danaher Co. will post 10.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Danaher Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. Danaher’s payout ratio is currently 11.05%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

DHR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Danaher in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $310.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Danaher from $350.00 to $315.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 21st. StockNews.com cut shares of Danaher from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Benchmark cut shares of Danaher from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $325.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Danaher to $315.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $310.15.

About Danaher

(Get Rating)

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; flow cytometry, genomics, lab automation, centrifugation, particle counting and characterization; microscopes; genomics consumables; and Gene and Cell Therapy.

Further Reading

