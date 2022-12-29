Twin Capital Management Inc. Sells 1,344 Shares of The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR)

Twin Capital Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 90,281 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,344 shares during the quarter. Twin Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Kroger were worth $3,950,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Brighton Jones LLC grew its stake in shares of Kroger by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 15,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $902,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Kroger by 42.9% in the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Kroger by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 11,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $664,000 after buying an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Kroger by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $384,000 after buying an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services boosted its holdings in shares of Kroger by 15.7% in the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 1,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. 78.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Kroger alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Carin L. Fike sold 5,779 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.72, for a total value of $275,773.88. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 5,320 shares in the company, valued at $253,870.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Kroger news, SVP Mary Ellen Adcock sold 43,000 shares of Kroger stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.27, for a total value of $1,903,610.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 135,611 shares in the company, valued at $6,003,498.97. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Carin L. Fike sold 5,779 shares of Kroger stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.72, for a total value of $275,773.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 5,320 shares in the company, valued at approximately $253,870.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.35% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Kroger Stock Performance

Shares of KR traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $44.70. 8,866 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,740,779. The Kroger Co. has a twelve month low of $41.81 and a twelve month high of $62.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The company has a market cap of $32.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.93, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.49. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.95.

Kroger (NYSE:KR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, December 1st. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.07. Kroger had a return on equity of 31.92% and a net margin of 1.61%. The company had revenue of $34.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.92 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.78 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that The Kroger Co. will post 4.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently commented on KR. StockNews.com raised Kroger from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday. Evercore ISI raised Kroger from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $49.00 to $56.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Exane BNP Paribas raised Kroger from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 10th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Kroger from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 8th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their price target on Kroger to $51.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.39.

About Kroger

(Get Rating)

The Kroger Co operates as a retailer in the United States. The company operates combination food and drug stores, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouses. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Kroger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kroger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.