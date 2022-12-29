Twin Capital Management Inc. Sells 440 Shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

Twin Capital Management Inc. reduced its holdings in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 52,031 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 440 shares during the quarter. Prologis accounts for about 0.7% of Twin Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Twin Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Prologis were worth $5,286,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Prologis by 1.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 97,672,838 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $15,772,211,000 after acquiring an additional 1,814,967 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Prologis by 10.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 51,717,111 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,351,279,000 after acquiring an additional 4,861,668 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Prologis by 6.0% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 24,083,514 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,833,425,000 after acquiring an additional 1,361,120 shares in the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. boosted its position in shares of Prologis by 23.5% during the first quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 18,488,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,985,801,000 after buying an additional 3,513,643 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Prologis by 2.4% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 12,780,479 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,063,792,000 after buying an additional 294,825 shares during the period. 75.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director David P. Oconnor bought 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of $114.13 per share, for a total transaction of $1,027,170.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 9,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,027,170. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of PLD traded up $1.57 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $112.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,882 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,730,326. Prologis, Inc. has a 1-year low of $98.03 and a 1-year high of $174.54. The stock has a market cap of $103.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.49, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.96. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $112.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $117.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by ($0.31). The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. Prologis had a return on equity of 10.43% and a net margin of 73.21%. Prologis’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.04 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Prologis, Inc. will post 5.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 16th. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.82%. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 58.63%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Prologis from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 27th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Prologis to $140.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Bank of America assumed coverage on Prologis in a research report on Monday, October 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $140.00 price objective for the company. BTIG Research reduced their price target on Prologis from $193.00 to $152.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 17th. Finally, Scotiabank raised Prologis from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $137.00 to $116.00 in a research report on Monday, October 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $146.00.

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. As of December 31, 2020, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 984 million square feet (91 million square meters) in 19 countries.

