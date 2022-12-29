Twin Capital Management Inc. Sells 77 Shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN)

Twin Capital Management Inc. lessened its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,406 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 77 shares during the quarter. Twin Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $3,724,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. ACG Wealth bought a new stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at about $40,000. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel bought a new stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth about $45,000. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 95.7% during the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 92 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth about $60,000. Institutional investors own 84.25% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I assumed coverage on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $851.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $700.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 16th. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $655.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $536.00 to $675.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $766.81.

In other Regeneron Pharmaceuticals news, EVP Marion Mccourt sold 264 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $730.17, for a total transaction of $192,764.88. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 19,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,950,628.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other Regeneron Pharmaceuticals news, SVP Christopher R. Fenimore sold 3,346 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $724.00, for a total transaction of $2,422,504.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 18,269 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,226,756. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, EVP Marion Mccourt sold 264 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $730.17, for a total value of $192,764.88. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 19,106 shares in the company, valued at $13,950,628.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 27,142 shares of company stock valued at $19,789,156. 8.99% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock traded up $6.23 on Thursday, hitting $719.26. The stock had a trading volume of 1,618 shares, compared to its average volume of 656,726. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $739.54 and a 200 day moving average of $672.16. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $538.01 and a twelve month high of $779.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 4.52 and a current ratio of 5.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $78.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.03, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.21.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $9.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.55 by $1.43. The business had revenue of $2.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.79 billion. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 39.17% and a return on equity of 31.16%. Sell-side analysts expect that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 38.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; and diabetic retinopathy, as well as macular edema following retinal vein occlusion, including macular edema following central retinal vein occlusion and macular edema following branch retinal vein occlusion.

