Twin Capital Management Inc. Trims Position in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS)

Twin Capital Management Inc. cut its position in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,845 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 59 shares during the period. Twin Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Cintas were worth $2,269,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Cintas in the second quarter worth $37,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cintas during the second quarter worth $39,000. Castleview Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Cintas by 871.9% during the second quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 865 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 776 shares during the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its position in shares of Cintas by 22.9% during the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 134 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Cintas by 2,428.6% during the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 177 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. 61.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Melanie W. Barstad sold 2,116 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $415.43, for a total value of $879,049.88. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,250 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,596,437.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 15.10% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Cintas Stock Up 1.2 %

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CTAS. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Cintas from $435.00 to $500.00 in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Cintas from $393.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Cintas from $490.00 to $507.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Cintas from $415.00 to $435.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Cintas in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $476.10.

NASDAQ CTAS traded up $5.34 during trading on Thursday, reaching $456.38. 492 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 396,746. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.53. The firm has a market cap of $46.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.38. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $441.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $414.35. Cintas Co. has a 12-month low of $343.86 and a 12-month high of $470.23.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, December 21st. The business services provider reported $3.12 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.03 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $2.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.13 billion. Cintas had a net margin of 15.35% and a return on equity of 37.89%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.76 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Cintas Co. will post 12.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cintas Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th were given a dividend of $1.15 per share. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 14th. Cintas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.43%.

About Cintas

(Get Rating)

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, as well as sells uniforms.

Featured Stories

